Dumba picked up two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

He's now hit the scoresheet in six straight games, posting five goals and nine points over that torrid stretch. Dumba has already scored double-digit goals for the fourth straight season, and with 17 points in only 23 games, the 24-year-old seems intent on blowing by last year's career high of 50 points.

