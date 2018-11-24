Wild's Mathew Dumba: Extends point streak to six games
Dumba picked up two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
He's now hit the scoresheet in six straight games, posting five goals and nine points over that torrid stretch. Dumba has already scored double-digit goals for the fourth straight season, and with 17 points in only 23 games, the 24-year-old seems intent on blowing by last year's career high of 50 points.
