Dumba (upper body) is expected to miss "significant" time due to an upper-body injury that ranges from weeks to months, and it could even put his season in jeopardy, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dumba was initially expected to miss a week at a minimum, but Russo's report suggests he will be sidelined longer than that. He is seeking out medical opinions on how to deal with the injury, but if it's determined that surgery is required, the rest of Dumba's season could be threatened. Look for an update on his status when he's finished receiving opinions on the injury.