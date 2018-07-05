Wild's Mathew Dumba: Files for arbitration
Dumba has submitted for salary arbitration with the Wild, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Submitting for arbitration is by no means an end to the contract negotiations, as the two sides have until the arbitrator releases a decision on the case to finalize a long-term deal. Under the terms of his qualifying offer, Dumba would be making $2.75 million on a one-year deal if he signed. No doubt the defenseman would like more term (along with more money), when you consider he averaged 23:49 of ice time last season and racked up 50 points while playing in all 82 games.
