Wild's Mathew Dumba: Finally surfaces on IR
Dumba (pectoral) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Dumba is expected to be out until late March with an injury that stems from his fight against Matthew Tkachuk in a Dec. 15 contest against the Flames. The Wild waited several weeks before placing Dumba on IR, but now that he's surfaced on that list, the Wild are free to call up another player from AHL Iowa.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...