Dumba (pectoral) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Dumba is expected to be out until late March with an injury that stems from his fight against Matthew Tkachuk in a Dec. 15 contest against the Flames. The Wild waited several weeks before placing Dumba on IR, but now that he's surfaced on that list, the Wild are free to call up another player from AHL Iowa.

