Dumba was the lone scorer for the Wild in their 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Dumba ripped a one-timer past Marc-Andre Fleury in the first period, which was made all the more impressive by his ability to sneak the puck through heavy traffic from the point. Dumba achieved career highs in assists (36), points (50), blocked shots (112) and hits (136) last season to put him squarely in the upper echelon of fantasy defensemen.