Dumba received a qualifying offer from the Wild, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

If Dumba doesn't negotiate a long-term deal with Minnesota, he will make $2.75 million for the upcoming season. Considering the blueliner racked up 14 goals and 36 helpers while playing all 82 games last year, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Wild try to lock him up with a more permanent contract.