Dumba posted an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Dumba set up Marcus Foligno's second tally of the game at 19:14 of the first period. The 25-year-old blueliner had an assist in each of the Wild's two games this weekend. He's at 13 points, 99 shots and 59 blocks through 43 outings. Dumba was cold on offense for much of the first half of the season, but he's started the 2020 calendar year in much better form.