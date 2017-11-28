Dumba received a $5,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct having squirted water at Joel Armia in Monday night's game against the Jets, Fox Sports North reports.

Justified or not, the Canadian defenseman received the maximum fine under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Fortunately, Dumba's antics won't cost him any games, and fantasy owners can deploy him as normal for Thursday's home contest against the Golden Knights.