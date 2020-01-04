Dumba picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

What a lost season so far for Dumba, who has just three assists in his last 24 games. The slick defender had 50 points two seasons ago, but lost a lot of time to injury last season. Still, Dumba managed 22 points in 32 games in 2018-19. At this point, his 12 points in 42 games put him pretty much on the same pace. We don't know what the issues are that a getting him down, but it's fair to say his second half has to be better than his first. Especially with Dumba's talents.