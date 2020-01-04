Wild's Mathew Dumba: Just third point in 24 games
Dumba picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.
What a lost season so far for Dumba, who has just three assists in his last 24 games. The slick defender had 50 points two seasons ago, but lost a lot of time to injury last season. Still, Dumba managed 22 points in 32 games in 2018-19. At this point, his 12 points in 42 games put him pretty much on the same pace. We don't know what the issues are that a getting him down, but it's fair to say his second half has to be better than his first. Especially with Dumba's talents.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.