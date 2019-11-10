Wild's Mathew Dumba: Key goal in comeback victory
Dumba scored a goal on two shots and dished a pair of hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.
Dumba's goal with 50 seconds left in the second period tied the game at 3-3 after the Wild had twice trailed by two goals. It was the second goal of the season for Dumba and his first since the season opener, snapping a brutal 15-game drought. The 25-year-old has provided between 10-14 goals in each of the previous four seasons and was a 50-point man in 2017-18, so the slow start to the season is disappointing.
