Dumba (ankle) skated in Saturday morning's session, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

An offensively proficient defenseman, Dumba is recovering from a "tweaked ankle," and there's still no word on his availability for the preseason finale against the Stars on Saturday evening. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Wild hold him out for precautionary reasons, as he's quickly emerged as one of the top blue-line options for Minnesota and will be counted on for power-play action as well.