Wild's Mathew Dumba: Leaves mark on win over Preds
Dumba recorded a goal, an assist, four shots and a minor penalty during Friday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
The 23-year-old defenseman is beginning to translate his tremendous talent into fantasy results more consistently of late, as he's collected four goals and three assists through his past seven outings. Additionally, with 64 shots, 18 PIM, 59 hits, 53 blocked shots and an even rating, Dumba is tilting the scales across all categories. Expect some offensive peaks and valleys moving forward, but there aren't many settings where Dumba shouldn't be owned.
