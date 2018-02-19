Dumba recorded two assists, four blocked shots and three hits during Monday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The emerging defenseman continues to provide excellent cross-categories for fantasy owners. Dumba is now up to 33 points, 113 shots, 37 PIM, 95 hits, 80 blocked shots and plus-8 rating through 59 games, and barring an injury, he'll cruise to career-best marks in most categories. It's also worth noting that the 23-year-old blueliner is just entering his prime years.