Dumba dished out an assist during a 4-1 victory over Detroit on Sunday.

As Minnesota seeks to nail down a playoff spot in the Western Conference, the 23-year-old has been a consistent force on the blue line. Over the past 20 games Dumba's averaged 24:11 of ice time and pitched in 12 points (one goal, 11 assists), while also going plus-nine and notching 34 hits over the span as well. On the season, Dumba's 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) is already a career high, and after producing .78 points-per-game in his last three seasons in the WHL, he has the offensive talent to keep improving as the season wanes.