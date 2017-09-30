Dumba (ankle) is projected to play Saturday evening against the Stars for the preseason finale, according to the Wild's official site.

Dumba took part in the a.m. skate Saturday, and now he's expected to join Ryan Suter -- who's appearing in just his second preseason contest ahead of the new season -- on the top pair. The ever-improving Dumba is a nice back-end selection in fantasy drafts after he put up 11 goals, 23 helpers and a plus-15 rating over 76 contests last season.