Dumba had five shots on goal and two hits in 26:57 of ice time in Tuesday's preseason loss to Dallas.

The 25-year-old is coming off a pectoral injury that forced him to miss more than half the season in 2018-19. His return for the Minnesota's first preseason game shows he's back to full strength and the Wild are not concerned about his health. He returned to his usual spot on the power play as well.