Wild's Mathew Dumba: Misses third period
Dumba didn't skate in the third period of Thursday's game against the Avalanche due to an undisclosed injury, Michael Russo of The Athleticreports.
Dumba toughed it out throughout the game, playing through obvious pain. Though it's deemed undisclosed, the veteran tripped late in the second period, and was clearly laboring due to a lower-body issue. His status is certainly uncertain as the team heads into a three-game road trip.
