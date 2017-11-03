Wild's Mathew Dumba: Nabs two assists in victory
Dumba dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's win over the Canadiens.
Dumba logged 25:58 of ice time Thursday and now has five assists through 11 contests. He's yet to find the back of the net thus far after potting 11 goals in 2016-17 and has had a rough start to the season. His recent defensive play is more of a concern to the team than it is to his fantasy owners, but look for the points to continue to come given his offensive capabilities and role on the power play.
