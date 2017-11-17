Wild's Mathew Dumba: Nets first goal against Predators
Dumba potted his first goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's win over the Predators.
After notching 11 goals last season, it took Dumba 18 contests to get on the board this time around. The 23-year-old logs steady minutes for the Wild and has put up a respectable nine points through 18 contests. Dumba is sporting a tidy plus-7 rating and manning the point on the second power-play unit, making him a quality fantasy rearguard. Look for the goal Thursday to open the floodgates, as Dumba has solid offensive skills and should be finding the back of the net at a more steady rate.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...