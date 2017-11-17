Dumba potted his first goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's win over the Predators.

After notching 11 goals last season, it took Dumba 18 contests to get on the board this time around. The 23-year-old logs steady minutes for the Wild and has put up a respectable nine points through 18 contests. Dumba is sporting a tidy plus-7 rating and manning the point on the second power-play unit, making him a quality fantasy rearguard. Look for the goal Thursday to open the floodgates, as Dumba has solid offensive skills and should be finding the back of the net at a more steady rate.