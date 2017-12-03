Wild's Mathew Dumba: Nets game winner in OT
Dumba scored the game-winning goal Saturday in overtime to lift the Wild 2-1 over the Blues. He also picked up an assist.
Dumba is on an upward trajectory in terms of offense -- he's on pace to hit the 40-point park for the first time. But after potting 10 and 11 goals in the past two seasons, respectively, Dumba has scored just twice this season. His shooting percentage is well-below his career average, so expect a re-balancing soon enough.
