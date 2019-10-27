Wild's Mathew Dumba: Notches pair of assists
Dumba collected two assists and added three shots and two PIM in a 5-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.
Dumba assisted on goals by Gerald Mayhew and Joel Eriksson Ek in the first and third periods, respectively, giving him four helpers in his last four games. The bad news is Dumba has now gone 10 straight games without scoring a goal, a pretty lengthy skid for a defenseman who had averaged about 12 goals over the previous four seasons. He's bound to start finding the net sooner than later.
