Following weeks of speculation, the specifics surrounding Dumba's injury were made public Wednesday, as the team announced that the defenseman had had surgery to repair a pectoral muscle. The procedure, according to team doctors, will keep Dumba sidelined for a minimum of three months, all but ending his 2018-19 season. If Minnesota can climb up the standings enough to land in a playoff spot before season's end, Dumba could return for the playoffs, but a postseason berth for the Wild seems unlikely considering their struggles with consistency. The 24-year-old was in the midst of an excellent campaign, averaging a career-high 0.69 points per game over 32 contests.