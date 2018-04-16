Dumba scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 6-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 on Sunday.

Dumba was all over the place in this one, throwing four shots on goal while blocking four others. He also skated to a team-high 3:10 on the power play. Now that he's got his first points of the series out of the way, the team will be hoping for more -- especially with Ryan Suter (ankle) shut down until next year.