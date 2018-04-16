Wild's Mathew Dumba: Produces two points in Game 3
Dumba scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 6-2 win over Winnipeg in Game 3 on Sunday.
Dumba was all over the place in this one, throwing four shots on goal while blocking four others. He also skated to a team-high 3:10 on the power play. Now that he's got his first points of the series out of the way, the team will be hoping for more -- especially with Ryan Suter (ankle) shut down until next year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...