Dumba scored a goal and added a helper in a 5-4 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Thursday.

The breakout continues for the fifth-year NHLer, as Dumba is now one point shy of the coveted 50-point plateau (14 goals, 35 assists) through 81 games. He'll get one last shot to crack the big Five-0 in the team's last game Saturday in San Jose.

