Wild's Mathew Dumba: Ready for training camp
Dumba (pectoral) proclaimed himself "good to go" for the start of training camp Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Dumba missed the last 50 games of last season due to a torn pectoral muscle. He's been working out all summer and it doesn't appear he'll have any major restrictions at the start of training camp.
