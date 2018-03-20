Dumba contributed a helper in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings on Monday.

The assist gave Dumba 30 in a season for the first time in his career. He's quietly been contributing to fantasy rosters, as he hasn't posted a multi-point game since Feb. 19 but has scored in seven of his past 10 contests. He's a consistent quality option at defense and should be started regularly.

