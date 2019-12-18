Dumba registered a power-play assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dumba had a solid game overall, but he also missed a wide-open net in the third period. The helper snapped a 14-game point drought for the blueliner, who now has 10 points in 35 contests. It's a far cry from the 50-point breakout campaign he had in 2017-18. Dumba has added 59 hits, 47 blocks, 31 PIM and 79 shots on goal this year.