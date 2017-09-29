Wild's Mathew Dumba: Returns to practice
Dumba (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Dumba "tweaked" his ankle during Tuesday's preseason loss to Dallas. He didn't play in Thursday's preseason game and will likely miss Saturday's game. Still, it sounds like he's got a good chance to be ready for the start of the regular season.
