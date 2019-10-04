Wild's Mathew Dumba: Scores goal in season opener
Dumba scored a goal and had three shots on goal in 25:24 of ice time in Thursday's season-opening loss at Nashville.
Dumba picked up right where he left off before his season-ending biceps injury last December, when was averaging a career-high 0.69 points per game over 32 games. He'll be a mainstay on the power play again, as he had 2:05 of power-play ice time Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.