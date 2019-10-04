Dumba scored a goal and had three shots on goal in 25:24 of ice time in Thursday's season-opening loss at Nashville.

Dumba picked up right where he left off before his season-ending biceps injury last December, when was averaging a career-high 0.69 points per game over 32 games. He'll be a mainstay on the power play again, as he had 2:05 of power-play ice time Thursday.