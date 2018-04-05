Dumba notched his team's only goal Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to Anaheim.

Dumba has increased his scoring without losing his abilities on defense, as his plus-minus rating of plus-15 ties his career high and his 41 penalty minutes are in line with his average totals. He's become a solid all-around defenseman and should continue to have good value.

