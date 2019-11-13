Wild's Mathew Dumba: Scores lone goal in loss
Dumba potted his third goal of the year in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Dumba picked off a clearing attempt by the Kings and deflected it off Ben Hutton for the Wild's only goal in the game. The 25-year-old has scored in consecutive games, giving him eight points and a minus-13 rating in 18 contests this year. Dumba's added 32 hits, 22 blocked shots and 39 shots on goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.