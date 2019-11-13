Dumba potted his third goal of the year in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Dumba picked off a clearing attempt by the Kings and deflected it off Ben Hutton for the Wild's only goal in the game. The 25-year-old has scored in consecutive games, giving him eight points and a minus-13 rating in 18 contests this year. Dumba's added 32 hits, 22 blocked shots and 39 shots on goal.