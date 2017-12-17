Wild's Mathew Dumba: Scores two goals in loss
Dumba scored both Minnesota goals in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.
Dumba's game continues its ascension. He has 16 points in 32 games and that puts him on a pace to top 40 points for the first time in his career. Use him well.
