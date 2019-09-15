Dumba (illness) was back on the ice Sunday, participating in Sunday's scrimmage, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dumba was forced to miss practice Saturday due to the ailment, and as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the ailment. The 25-year-old is coming off a pectoral injury that forced him to miss more than half the season in 2018-19, and is expected to settle into a top-four defensive role in the upcoming campaign.