Wild's Mathew Dumba: Sparks rally
Dumba went plus-2 with a goal in Friday's 3-1 road win over the Stars.
Dumba hunted down a loose puck from just outside the blue paint and secured the equalizer for the Wild in the third period. It's been a solid start to the new hockey season for Minnesota's 2012 first-round (seventh overall) draft pick, as Dumba now has three goals and an assist to complement a plus-5 rating through seven games. It's unrealistic to expect him to maintain a 17.6 shooting percentage, but he's locked into a power-play role to consistently benefit the Wild and fantasy owners alike.
