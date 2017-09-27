Wild's Mathew Dumba: Suffers injury Tuesday
Dumba "tweaked" his ankle during Tuesday's preseason loss to Dallas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Surprisingly, the Wild didn't release any information about an injury to Dumba following the game. There's no indication as to what Dumba's status will be for Thursday's preseason bout with St. Louis, but in his report, Russo theorizes that the injury is serious enough that it forced Minnesota to keep fellow blueliner Ryan Murphy through Wednesday's roster cuts.
More News
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Will suit up Thursday•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Available to be selected by Vegas•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Suffered broken bone in hand during playoffs•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Posts power-play assist in season finale•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Five points in last six games•
-
Wild's Mathew Dumba: Ready to play Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...