Dumba "tweaked" his ankle during Tuesday's preseason loss to Dallas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Surprisingly, the Wild didn't release any information about an injury to Dumba following the game. There's no indication as to what Dumba's status will be for Thursday's preseason bout with St. Louis, but in his report, Russo theorizes that the injury is serious enough that it forced Minnesota to keep fellow blueliner Ryan Murphy through Wednesday's roster cuts.