Wild's Mathew Dumba: Tallies game-winner versus Ducks
Dumba scored the game-winning goal and posted six shots on net in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Ducks on Friday.
The goal is only his third of the season, but it was his second game-winner, which gives him more than last season and just one fewer than his career high. Dumba didn't have any shots on goal in his last game, but he does have a pair of six-shot contests since Nov. 30. That offensive involvement should lead to more goals. He has three scores and 14 points in 28 games this season. In 2016-17, he registered 11 goals and 34 points.
