Wild's Mathew Dumba: Three shots in season-opener
Dumba had three shots on goal and seven hits in 22:32 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Colorado.
Dumba didn't get on the scoreboard, but he was active on the offensive end and had 2:52 of power-play ice time. Working with Ryan Suter on the top defensive pairing, he'll have bigger nights.
