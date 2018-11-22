Dumba scored two goals in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

One of Dumba's markers came with Minnesota on the man advantage and also happened to be scored with 10 seconds left in the game's opening period. His second goal of the night came towards the end of the middle frame and gave Dumba 10 on the year, most by a defenseman in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Wild blueliner has been especially effective of late, notching five points in his last five games.