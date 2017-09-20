Wild's Mathew Dumba: Will suit up Thursday
Dumba (hand) will be in the lineup against the Jets on Thursday.
Dumba spent the offseason recovering from a broken hand suffered during the playoffs, but will slot into Thursday's preseason contest. The blueliner set career highs in goals (11), assists (23) and shots (152) last year and has shown the ability to challenge for 40-plus points from the blue line heading into 2017-18.
