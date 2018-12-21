Wild's Mathew Dumba: Will undergo surgery
Dumba will have surgery to address his upper-body injury. According to general manager Paul Fenton, "He's expected to have surgery next week...he will be out for a significant time."
Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the club is unwilling to provide specifics on the nature or extent of Dumba's injury, so it's hard to know how long a "significant time" will be. In the meantime, we expect the defenseman to be placed on injured reserve in short order and will have to wait until after his surgery to see if the club announces a more definitive timetable.
