Zuccarello (upper body) was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Zuccarello missed five games with the injury. Zuccarello played on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov before he was hurt and should certainly be a second line player if the Wild decide to keep Matt Boldy and Kaprizov on the top unit. Zuccarello had two goals and 10 assists in 15 games before getting hurt.