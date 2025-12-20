Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Activated from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zuccarello (upper body) was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Zuccarello missed five games with the injury. Zuccarello played on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov before he was hurt and should certainly be a second line player if the Wild decide to keep Matt Boldy and Kaprizov on the top unit. Zuccarello had two goals and 10 assists in 15 games before getting hurt.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Put on injured reserve•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Exits Monday's game in Seattle•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Earns two points Saturday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal, assist in shootout win•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies two helpers•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Pockets helper in season debut•