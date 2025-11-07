Zuccarello (lower body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with the Islanders, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello should be in line for a top-six role as he makes his 2025-26 season debut. In 69 games for the Wild last year, the veteran winger notched 19 goals and 35 helpers, including 16 power-play points. Even if Zuccarello doesn't miss any more games this year, he won't reach the 70-game mark for the third straight season, which could also stop him from getting over the 20-goal threshold.