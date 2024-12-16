Zuccarello recorded two assists in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zuccarello has three helpers over two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's immediately regained his top-line role and spot on the first power-play unit, and he's had no issues with rust after a 13-game absence. The 37-year-old winger is at six goals, 11 helpers, 30 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 18 appearances, serving as a strong playmaker who should play a big part in the Wild's success on offense.