Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Adds power-play helper
Zuccarello produced a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.
Zuccarello has just two assists in eight appearances this season. He's topped 40 points in each of the last six campaigns, but a slow and injured start to 2019-20, combined with a poor team offense for the Wild, could suppress the Norwegian's scoring numbers.
