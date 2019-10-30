Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Adds power-play helper

Zuccarello produced a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Zuccarello has just two assists in eight appearances this season. He's topped 40 points in each of the last six campaigns, but a slow and injured start to 2019-20, combined with a poor team offense for the Wild, could suppress the Norwegian's scoring numbers.

