Zuccarello notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Zuccarello extended his point streak to five games with the secondary helper on Kirill Kaprizov's opening tally. In that span, Zuccarello has amassed three goals and seven helpers. The Norwegian winger is thriving in a top-six role for the Wild, and his return seems to have revitalized the team's offense as a whole. The 33-year-old will eventually cool off from this impressive pace, but he should be a steady contributor.