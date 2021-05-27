Zuccarello notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Zuccarello helped out on Kevin Fiala's tally at 9:35 of the third period, which gave the Wild a 2-0 lead. The 33-year-old Zuccarello has picked up assists in each of the last two games after he was held without a point in the first four contests of the series. The Norwegian winger has added 13 shots on net, six hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through six playoff outings.