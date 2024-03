Zuccarello assisted on three goals during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

He may not score goals at the same clip he has in campaigns past, but he is still making plays happen. Zuccarello's three-assist night brings him to 42 assists in 53 games this season. He had failed to register a point in the last three games, and that was his longest point drought since October. The totals might not be gaudy most of the time, but there is some consistency to his production.