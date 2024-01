Zuccarello (illness) returned to practice Saturday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Zuccarello missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he was back on the ice prior to Saturday's home matchup with Anaheim. The 36-year-old Zuccarello has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last six contests, as he's up to eight goals and 37 points through 39 games this season.