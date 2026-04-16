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Zuccarello (rest) was practicing in his normal first-line role Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello should be ready to go when the playoffs kick off, considering he sat out the Wild's last three games. Despite featuring in just 59 contests this year, the veteran winger still managed to get over the 50-point threshold for the fifth straight season while chipping in 21 power-play points.

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