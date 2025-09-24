Zuccarello's previously undisclosed injury is related to his back, and he'll spend the next 4-5 days off the ice in an attempt to calm it down, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

General manager Bill Guerin previously suggested that Zuccarello probably won't be ready for the start of the season. Although he's 38 years old, Zuccarello is still more than capable of serving in a top-six capacity when healthy. He had 19 goals and 54 points across 69 regular-season outings last year. Liam Ohgren might start the season with a significant role with the Wild if Zuccarello isn't ready for Opening Night.